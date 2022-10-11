Families donating to preserve historic library in St. Matthews

The families of Dr. Anthony Owens Parker and his wife, Sandra Pinkney Owens, are preparing to support the renovation and preservation of a library that has become a historical site in Calhoun County, complete with its own marker.

Dr. Parker, who resided in Georgia, passed away less than a year after the West End Library in St. Matthews was commemorated with the placement of a historical marker on July 23, 2021, along with the former John Ford High School in St. Matthews.

Parker’s mother, the late Hennie Owens Parker, served as a longtime librarian at the library.

West End Library began serving African Americans in the county on Sept. 1, 1950, in an old four-room house owned by Walter Jackson, an entrepreneur and chairman of the Negro Library Board.

The first library was on Hungerpiller Street in a wood-framed house. A new building was erected in 1960 on a lot owned by the Calhoun County Colored Teachers Association. It closed in 1996 after the retirement of Hennie Owens Parker.

Mrs. Parker, Anthony’s widow, and their children, along with other members of her family, will hold a ceremony to make a donation to Calhoun County Resources Inc., which owns the property.

The ceremony is scheduled at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at what is now the John Ford Community Center at 304 Agnes St., the site of what had been the former John Ford High School.

It was the CCRI and the John Ford High Association that teamed up to provide markers for the West End Public Library and the former John Ford High School.

Mrs. Parker’s maternal grandfather, Freddie Footman, was the contractor who built the library at 1708 Calhoun Road. She has eight other siblings, including Gloria Pinkney Heatley.

Heatley said, “What my sister wants to do is make a donation to the library for renovation and upkeep as a memorial to Anthony. Donations are solicited. The grandchildren of Freddie Footman, we do plan to make a donation as a family.”

She continued, “We want classmates, friends and everybody from Anthony’s childhood or whatever to come, including former teachers.”

Dr. Parker described the library at last year’s marker dedication as a place where he could learn and explore books.

He was the longest-serving president of Albany Technical College in Albany, Georgia, with 27 years in the position. A library at the college is named after him. He also served on the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Aviation Commission and the Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System board.

He was a loyal South Carolina State University alumnus. He attended home and away games ever since graduating in 1975. He gave annually to the State Club and to the Class of 1975’s annual fundraiser to Lift-a-Bulldog.

Heatley said she did not know that her grandfather built the library, noting he had actually built several structures across the county, including single-family homes and churches.

“It was such a shock to me when I came the event last year that he actually built the building. If I was a retired person, I would go on a quest looking to find all of the buildings that he has built around here. It would be interesting to do that. To keep his legacy alive is important to us.

“That’s why we want to continue to give. We actually talked about the possibility of making a donation every year as long as we can do it. So it’s just important for us to know that he had a part of history. I’m proud,” she said.

CCRI President Bernie Wright said the family’s donation will be used to help preserve the library’s history and legacy.

“We want to make it more contemporary and paint it and put new carpeting and then put some things to reflect some of the history on the walls, pictures and whatever else. People may want to donate something. It’s not a library, but we want what it stood for at that time. It needs a top, it needs a lot of things. So we’re going to take these funds and try to make it more lasting,” Wright said.

Wright said he is thankful for the families for helping to preserve history in the county.

“Oh, no question. We didn’t ask them. They literally stepped up to the plate,” he said.