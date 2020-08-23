Fall Field Days will be online in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON -- Clemson University Research and Education Centers (RECs) will hold its first-ever Virtual Fall Field Days this year to inform the public of important research while protecting people from COVID-19.

In-person field days are held annually at each of the university’s RECs. This year, the threat of COVID-19 has forced REC directors to get creative in fulfilling their mission to provide South Carolina farmers with research information that can help them manage their farming operations more efficiently.

“Field days are important for helping get information from our researchers to the public,” said Matt Smith, resident director of the Pee Dee REC. “People who view the videos will get the same, if not more, information as they would by attending an in-person field day.”

In addition, these videos also are a great opportunity to include research from facilities such as greenhouses and laboratories that often are not included in regular field days, Smith said.

Research videos will be posted at www.clemson.edu/fieldday on the dates for each field day. This information is geared toward growers, producers, agricultural researchers and the general public. The field days are free, online and preregistration is not requested.