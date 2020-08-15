Faithful to the end: K9 deputy retiring from OCSO

Gomo has deployed countless of times in local schools, not only for drug searches but for demonstrations of his K9 skills. And many times while Harter gives his presentation to the students, he is sometimes upstaged by his partner.

“The dogs are always the star of the show, always steals the show,” he said, smiling. “They don’t care about the words coming out of my mouth, they just watch the dog.”

But Gomo didn’t travel more than 4,500 miles to serve only as an educator in the classroom. He came to help in other ways too.

Like many deputies with OCSO, the K9 deputy has worked with other agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, FBI, DEA and countless local agencies. He never sought any attention for his work. Gomo just wants his reward.

“For his tracking finds and his narcotic finds, he gets a toy known as a ‘Kong.’ It's designed to be durable and bounce funny,” Harter said. “As with most working dogs, he's absolutely crazy over it.”

One of Gomo’s first cases was a 2012 homicide in which a vehicle was ambushed near Santee. The suspects’ fleeing vehicle was located and stopped on Five Chop Road between Santee and Orangeburg.