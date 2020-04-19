Faith-based early response teams assist tornado victims

Tornadoes swept across South Carolina in the early morning of April 13, and United Methodist Early Response Teams went immediately into action in Orangeburg County alongside fire, rescue, EMS, Office of Emergency Services, STAR Team and law enforcement.
Their efforts continued throughout the day utilizing many other agencies such as S.C. Department of Transportation, S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
“At 6:04 a.m., I received a tornado warning call over my North Volunteer Fire/Rescue radio. At 6:19 a.m., we were called out to our first entrapment call … out of North for two people trapped inside an overturned mobile home by an EF-3 tornado,” said Billy Robinson, S.C. United Methodist Volunteers In Mission Emergency Response Teams Coordinator.
“We responded immediately in pouring rain and very hazardous conditions towards the trapped couple, but massive debris piles of large trees entwined in downed power lines and poles had to be cut out and pathways cleared before we could reach them. Ambulances and fire apparatus could not make it through due to the low-hanging power lines and trees, so we made access in our personal trucks and small apparatus. At the scene, one hurt person had been pulled out along with two unhurt teenagers, but a man was severely trapped and we had to tunnel out debris to reach him. We had to place them on backboards in the bed of my truck and ride out of the hazardous zone to an awaiting ambulance on a cleared roadway.”
“We then were sent to another location on Preserver Road and rescued three people in basically the same fashion, taking over an hour to cut through the debris. Sadly, two people died in a destroyed mobile home, across the road from where the three people were rescued,” Robinson said.
An incident command post was set up at the Neeses Piggly Wiggly located at Savannah and Neeses highways. The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and Orangeburg County Fire Services continued with a coordinated search and damage assessments throughout the early morning into early afternoon.
Early morning, Robinson said he put out calls for help to United Methodist Conference Disaster Coordinator Matt Brodie and others, asking them to start the Early Response Teams to him because he said he was basically overwhelmed in his own home community. ERT teams came from Greenwood, Summerville and North.
“We started by cutting out access to a man on oxygen with various other health issues and no power,” Robinson said, “Fire personnel and law enforcement worked side by side with us, and we had him freed and a generator on the way within 45 minutes. We then moved onto cutting trees off of homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs. Each family had exceptional stories of storm survival, including the first people rescued in the early morning -- as we tarped a shed and helped move debris for them with family members as the parents were still in the hospital. The family heard the tornado warning and placed a mattress over the teenagers, and then, the parents got a mattress on top of them, the mattress and they were lifted into the air. The mobile home was picked up into the air and rolled over several times. The teenagers were unhurt, but the parents both had serious injuries. The following day, we helped cut a tree off an RV for them, which was pulled into the newly cleared position of their old home. Community/family volunteers poured into the devastated site and retrieved many valuables for the devastated family including three vehicles from under the trailer’s remains.”
“Bonnie Robinson and Michael Hughes from North United Methodist Church came with 45 sandwiches and the fixings for lunch. They were followed by others bringing food to various sites where volunteers had gathered to follow the Golden Rule and truly “love their neighbors as themselves,” despite even a deadly coronavirus,” he said.
One minister and his family barely escaped death as four family members hunkered down in their bathroom and constantly prayed to God for the winds and damage to go away and leave them unhurt. A massive tree literally split their home in two and missed crashing through the bathroom by inches. No one was injured and all were reportedly thankful to be alive.
Coordination by S.C. UMC Disaster Response had other ERTs ready to respond across the state on Tuesday, April 14. ERT teams responded again to the North and Norway areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, cutting out egress routes to homes, removing trees off homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs.
“We also helped secure and start cleanup on devastated home sites, bringing in a better ‘new normal’ and hope to devastated families, many of which had little or no insurance,” Robinson said, “SC ERTs sent teams to the Seneca and Clemson areas and the Lowcountry area around Estill and Hampton.”
United Methodist churches and other churches and individuals in the areas offered housing and meals.
“It was a beautiful thing to see the communities, faith-based organizations, power and phone companies, and even strangers coming together to help others during their dire times of need,” Robinson said. “They brought their food, tools, tractors, equipment and passion to help, but especially their hearts of love!
“We constantly remained as safe as possible using coronavirus COVID-19 precautions in a very difficult time and response. Please pray for all the victims, families, survivors, emergency response personnel, leaders and all faith-based disaster response teams, including our Early Response Teams,” he said.
