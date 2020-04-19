Faith-based early response teams assist tornado victims

“We started by cutting out access to a man on oxygen with various other health issues and no power,” Robinson said, “Fire personnel and law enforcement worked side by side with us, and we had him freed and a generator on the way within 45 minutes. We then moved onto cutting trees off of homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs. Each family had exceptional stories of storm survival, including the first people rescued in the early morning -- as we tarped a shed and helped move debris for them with family members as the parents were still in the hospital. The family heard the tornado warning and placed a mattress over the teenagers, and then, the parents got a mattress on top of them, the mattress and they were lifted into the air. The mobile home was picked up into the air and rolled over several times. The teenagers were unhurt, but the parents both had serious injuries. The following day, we helped cut a tree off an RV for them, which was pulled into the newly cleared position of their old home. Community/family volunteers poured into the devastated site and retrieved many valuables for the devastated family including three vehicles from under the trailer’s remains.”