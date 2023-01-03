Faith and community: Sheriff joins in Hindu centennial celebration

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan conducted their Centennial Celebration of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

The event took place at the Hindu Temple Community Center on Five Chop Road. A member of the mandir, Mayur Patel, cited the importance of the Pramukh to Hindu religion.

"A lot of Indian communities, they were deviating away from religion. He was so engrossed in God's service and bought people back into Hindu religion and showing them why to stay away from bad things," Mayur Patel said.

He explained the goals of the celebration and its focus.

"It was very much about sharing, having faith in God, humility, and showing how to behave in this society. It was really successful, I believe,” Patel said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office was a guest, with Sheriff Leroy Ravenell calling his time there a cultural experience.

"I think it was a learning experience,” Ravenell said. “It’s always good to know other cultures and the way they do things.”

Pramukh Swami Maharaj is the sixth guru and Pramukh of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPs), a denomination of the Hindu faith.

Ravenell said he took home a lot that he sees can be implemented in his own life.

“One of the things I definitely learned was what they talked about on the screen and someone said on stage; they talked about peace over prejudice and faith over fear and God over everything. You know, that stuck with me a great deal," Ravenell said.

"The focus on faith and community and the focus on a representation of understanding that it is bigger than you, that it is about making sure that you focus on your community and do well for your community,” OCSO Chief of Staff Chandra McPherson-Gibbs said.

“Everything that they talked about had a reference back to how they were serving the community, so that that really resonated with me. I thought it was absolutely beautiful and it was a tremendous learning experience for me," McPherson-Gibbs said.

The Centennial Celebration was the commemoration of the life of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The messages that were conveyed at the celebration regarding the Pramukh were about love for everyone regardless of class. There were on-stage performances like dancing to the traditional music of the faith, speeches and scenes acted out that convey the values of the religion.

"I think the biggest thing that he (the Pramukh Swami Maharaj) talks about was love. Not just loving somebody for the riches. It gives me a different perspective from when I passed by the building now,” Ravenell said.

“I've been to a couple of these. All of them were different, but it just gives you a different perspective and (the) takeaway from this is to love everybody and treat everybody the same," Ravenell said.

The Pramukh passed in 2016. At the time of his death, he motivated the creation of thousands of mandirs globally. A mandir is a Hindu place of worship. He traveled to more than 50 countries and visited over 250,000 homes, according to the BAPs.

"I got the invite, and I had a lot going on today, but I just wanted to be here just to see, enjoy this 100-year celebration with them, and to know who they are celebrating and what he means to them. It's a good thing," Ravenell said.

"Well, going back to the community, they are a tremendous part of our community,” McPherson-Gibbs said.

“Where we can partner, where we can support and when we can collaborate in efforts of celebration, we're always going to present ourselves," McPherson-Gibbs said.

The Centennial Celebration has been a yearlong event across the world that will be capped off with the Grand Finale in India between January and December.

"I'm quite excited to go, I'll be looking forward to it. It is such a once-in-a-lifetime event where you get to learn a lot," Patel said

There are centers across the U.S. with the mandir in Orangeburg being located on Magnolia Street. The theme for the celebration event was "Param Shanti," which translates to "eternal peace."