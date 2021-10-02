Fair veterans ready for Orangeburg's week; live event is back with safety protocols in place

Over the years the fries have not significantly changed. About 90% of the potatoes are grown in Ohio and they are oh so good!

"They (people) love the fries," Anissa said. "The other thing about the people is that this year everybody is just so happy to be out."

Bill said, "It is fun to watch people and in this business you do a lot of watching of people."

"It is is fun to watch them introduce new babies and husbands and wives in the last year have gotten married," he said. "We have made great friends along the way."

Anissa said especially in Orangeburg, where they have befriended the Netterfields and the Class families.

"We see them in the spring but we don't see them until now," Anissa said.

"You can compare stories with each other and you find out that maybe we didn't have it so bad sometimes," Bill said. "Most of the people out here are good family people and a lot of them have been in this business like us for close to 90 years and some more. There is a lot of history and a lot of family history."

"You can go back generations, so when you get together, it is always a good time," Bill said.