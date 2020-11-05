Fair offering fun food; rides are missing, but elephant ears, corn dogs on menu

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a halt to the games and rides, but corn dogs, elephant ears, chicken wings, sausage dogs and french fries can still be enjoyed.
Even though the Orangeburg County Fair was cancelled this year, the Orangeburg County Fair Association is presenting its first drive-thru event.
The fairgrounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday for the event. Admission is free.
Ashley Murphy of St. Matthews was among those who were out early Wednesday morning to enjoy the food.
"I have lemonade, but I do also have french fries coming to me," Murphy said.
While she misses the traditional fair atmosphere, "this is still good."
"I think it's good that they're still doing the food and stuff, for sure. People give them a hard time because they don't have rides and stuff, but it's better than nothing," Murphy said.
Orangeburg resident Tonya Brooks said while she misses bringing her kids out to the fair, she was happy to still be able to enjoy the food.
"I think this is better than nothing. They didn't even have to do this. Now that we're in this pandemic, we don't need the fair because we'd be putting our children at risk," Brooks said.
"Yeah. I miss bringing the kids out. The excitement is for the kids, not for us, but most of the adults love the excitement, too," she said, laughing.
Fiske Fries, Lordy's Elephant Ears and Netterfield's Concessions are among those serving up fair favorites at the drive-thru event.
Kim Netterfield of Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade Inc., which has provided Orangeburg County Fair goers with traditional fair food for more than five decades, said chicken-on-a-stick, chicken wings, chicken strips, corn dogs, sausage dogs and fresh-squeezed lemonade are all on tap for the community.
"We're really happy to be invited to do this walk-up so everybody in the community can still get fair food. Everyone's been very thankful for us to be here. We're more thankful for them letting us be here," Netterfield said.
She added, "It's different for all of us. We had done the South Carolina State Fair, and last week we did it in the community downtown. We're happy to be here at the fairgrounds. You come and get your fair treats, all your fair food. You can get it and take it with you and enjoy it at home."
She is hopeful the Orangeburg County Fair will be back in full swing next year.
"We've been coming to this fair for over 50 years -- never have experienced anything like this before. So it's all new to everybody. We're working together to do what we can do," Netterfield said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
