Fair offering fun food; rides are missing, but elephant ears, corn dogs on menu

"Yeah. I miss bringing the kids out. The excitement is for the kids, not for us, but most of the adults love the excitement, too," she said, laughing.

Fiske Fries, Lordy's Elephant Ears and Netterfield's Concessions are among those serving up fair favorites at the drive-thru event.

Kim Netterfield of Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade Inc., which has provided Orangeburg County Fair goers with traditional fair food for more than five decades, said chicken-on-a-stick, chicken wings, chicken strips, corn dogs, sausage dogs and fresh-squeezed lemonade are all on tap for the community.

"We're really happy to be invited to do this walk-up so everybody in the community can still get fair food. Everyone's been very thankful for us to be here. We're more thankful for them letting us be here," Netterfield said.

She added, "It's different for all of us. We had done the South Carolina State Fair, and last week we did it in the community downtown. We're happy to be here at the fairgrounds. You come and get your fair treats, all your fair food. You can get it and take it with you and enjoy it at home."

She is hopeful the Orangeburg County Fair will be back in full swing next year.

"We've been coming to this fair for over 50 years -- never have experienced anything like this before. So it's all new to everybody. We're working together to do what we can do," Netterfield said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.