‘Fair, kind’ judge honored with portrait

The main courtroom of the Orangeburg County Courthouse now has a fourth portrait: retired Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.

“I’m touched by this but I’m also very blessed to have an opportunity to do this,” Dickson said Tuesday, moments after his former law clerks removed the cloth covering the new portrait at a special “term” of court held at the courthouse.

The portrait was painted by Janet Fleming-Smith of Taylors.

“I was very lucky to get this job when I did. I was blessed to work with y’all, everybody in here,” Dickson said to a room full of friends, attorneys and supporters who gathered for the brief unveiling ceremony.

Dickson retired as a 1st Judicial Circuit judge back on June 30, 2022, following his 72nd birthday.

Judges have to retire at age 72 under state law, but retired judges can become active again after applying to do so.

Dickson will begin working as an active retired judge in February.

He served his first term as circuit judge beginning in March 2009.

His portrait now hangs in the same courtroom as those of the Hon. James M. Brailsford, who served as a resident judge from 1949 to 1962 and on the S.C. Supreme Court from 1962 to 1974; the Hon. Louis Rosen, who served as resident judge from 1962 to 1979, and the Hon. James C. Williams Jr., who served as chief deputy solicitor from 1993 to 1998 and resident judge from 1998 to 2009.

“It’s such a fantastic experience to be here with everyone to celebrate Judge Dickson, who has been very accurately described as wise and fair and kind and humble,” Circuit Judge Maite Murphy said.

“And for those of us who know him very well, he also has a great sense of humor,” Murphy added.

Circuit Judge Diane S. Goodstein said, “There is only one guiding principle for you and it is to do justice and justice alone for the citizens of this state, irregardless of what the competing interests are.”

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, after noting that Orangeburg County has had five courthouses over the years, said, “It’s not the courthouse that makes the court, it’s the judge. We’re here to honor one of the finest judges who’s ever presided over any of Orangeburg’s courthouses.”

“You can always expect Ed to be even keeled, great demeanor and, in the end, he displays the hallmark we all want in a judge and that’s fairness,” he said.

Orangeburg County Clerk of Court Winnifa Clark said, “It’s an honor to honor you while you can still smell the roses.”

“When I came here 30 years ago, I knew you as a lawyer and you were always kind and considerate,” she said.

“And when I became the clerk of court, you honored me as the clerk of court,” she added.

“I just appreciate you,” she said.

Attorney Skyler Hutto said, “It’s a great event for our bar to celebrate with all of you.”

The Orangeburg County Bar Association made possible the portrait and the reception that followed.