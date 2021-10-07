 Skip to main content
Fair continues through Sunday
The Orangeburg County Fair continues through Sunday, Oct. 10. There’s free admission for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. though Friday, Oct. 8.

Friday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission

5 p.m. – Gates open

Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson

SHOWS

5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

6 p.m. – Youth Market Hog Show

6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown

8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

Saturday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. – Gates open

11 a.m. – Backyard Poultry Show

11 a.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson

SHOWS

12 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

1 p.m. – Rabbit Show & Meat Goat Project Show

Market Lamb Show (30 after Meat Goat Project Show)

2 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

2:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

4:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

5 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

6:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown

7:15 p.m. – Hypnosis Show by Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

Sunday, Oct. 10

12 p.m. – Gates open

1 p.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo

SHOWS

1:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

2:15 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

5 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

5:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

6 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

