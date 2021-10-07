The Orangeburg County Fair continues through Sunday, Oct. 10. There’s free admission for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. though Friday, Oct. 8.
Friday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission
5 p.m. – Gates open
Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
6 p.m. – Youth Market Hog Show
6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
Saturday, Oct. 9
10 a.m. – Gates open
11 a.m. – Backyard Poultry Show
11 a.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
12 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
1 p.m. – Rabbit Show & Meat Goat Project Show
Market Lamb Show (30 after Meat Goat Project Show)
2 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
2:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
4:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
5 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
6:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
7:15 p.m. – Hypnosis Show by Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
Sunday, Oct. 10
12 p.m. – Gates open
1 p.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo
SHOWS
1:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
2:15 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons