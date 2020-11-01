Fair canceled, but concessions coming

Even though the fair has been canceled for this year, E. Matt Stokes, president/manager of the Orangeburg County Fair Association, and the OCFA Board of Directors said they are proud to present the first fair concession drive-thru event at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

The event will begin on Wednesday Nov. 4, and run until Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

"We would like for all of our new and longtime Orangeburg County Fair patrons to be able to enjoy the fine fair food since the midway, winnable games, livestock, petting zoo, quilts, flowers or other exciting exhibits and shows are not available this year due to the current health crisis in our country,” Stokes said.

The fairgrounds will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

“The board had a long discussion about the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the fair but decided that cancellation was the only course of action due to the current health condition of our area,” Stokes said. "We were also saddened to be the first board to have to cancel the Orangeburg County Fair. This has not happened since 1911."