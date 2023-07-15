The Institute of Business, Environmental Science, Communications and Transportation at South Carolina State University has launched the Faculty-Student Research Academy.

Six faculty-student research teams were awarded $7,500 each to conduct a research project related to one of the areas under BECT. This program will engage faculty and students in research that will lead to a potential journal publication.

The academy’s objectives are to:

1. Introduce and engage students in the research process.

2. Enhance the research profile of faculty and students.

3. Encourage and promote a collaborative research environment for faculty and students at SC State.

The Research Academy launched on May 15 and will run through Dec. 31. Each faculty-Student team consists of a faculty and one or two students as follows:

• Communications -- Dr. June Graham-Bethea, Dr. Jacqueline Jones-Brown and Shirlain Darby and students Danielle Galloway and Madison Tanner are conducting research in the area of communications to examine the impact of effective communication to encourage cultural authenticity while cultivating communication skills.

• Environment -- Dr. Jai Hong Lee and students Brandyn A. Laury and River McClelland are conducting research on the environment to determine teleconnection between large-scale climate variation and temperature anomalies over the southeastern United States.

• Transportation/environment -- Zachary Thomas and student Kashif Alston are researching transportation and the environment to determine the feasibility of electric vehicles on college campuses and their impact on the environment.

• Agribusiness -- Dr. Haile Selassie and students Savannah Thomas and Penelope Fennell are conducting research in the area of agribusiness to analyze critical factors that influence limited resources and the viability of farm and non-farm agribusinesses in a fast-changing technological and information environment.

• Business -- Joseph Onyeocha and students Bailey Scott and Rejoice Anaele are researching business to explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on accounting and business education.

• Business -- Dr. Cynthia Ndede and student Trevon Franklin are conducting research in the area of business to assess the impact of microfinance Institutions on economic development.

“One of the goals of the Research Academy is to enhance the research level of the University and to engage more students in writing for publishing,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, the BECT Institute’s executive director.

Participants will present their projects at a symposium in November. Their articles will be edited and published in a BECT publication and submitted for review and consideration for publishing in an external academic journal.

Alongside Adams, Dr. Ann Winstead, a BECT Advisory Board member, oversees the academy.

For more information, contact Dr. Barbara Adams at badams@scsu.edu or 803-516-4864.