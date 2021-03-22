Faculty Senate votes no confidence in SCSU president, provost

The Faculty Senate issued a letter to board Chairman Rodney Jenkins on March 3, the date of the board’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

“The board received a letter, but the board has not met yet,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins declined to reveal the contents of the letter.

“I’d rather not have a conversation about that at this time before the full board has gotten a chance to see that because the letter just came to me. I need to make sure that the full board is aware of what I might be saying and giving to the public at this time,” Jenkins said.

The Times and Democrat obtained a copy of the letter, which was written and signed by Staten, stating that the main reason for the no confidence vote in both Luke and Clark was that “the university has deteriorated significantly under their leadership.”

The letter states low enrollment, along with “the discovery of various cabinet-level staff receiving significant raises in this current economic environment” and low morale among faculty members was among the reasons for the no confidence vote taken on March 2.