'Facing race together': S.C. nonprofits to host summit

COLUMBIA -- A 2019 gathering of South Carolina’s nonprofit leaders ranked racial equity as the most important issue for them to address in preparing for the future.
In response, Together SC will host a groundbreaking gathering, “Facing Race Together -- 2020 Nonprofit Summit,” on March 4-6 in Columbia.
Featuring national and regional experts on racial equity, bias and the role of race, the 2020 summit will provide a forum for courageous dialogue, an opportunity to commit to change and a framework for accountability that will continue long after the summit concludes.
“There have been conferences about diversity, inclusion and equity, but none specifically focusing on racial equity and the impact it has on the work of nonprofits and their leaders in South Carolina,” said Madeleine McGee, president of Together SC. “It is important for us, as the only organization solely dedicated to advancing S.C.’s nonprofit leaders, to be a catalyst for transformation and a resource for nonprofit volunteers and professional leaders. Our aim is to meet them wherever they are in their journey to address racial equity in their personal and organizational work.”
With 30-plus breakout sessions, tours, a showing of the Emmanuel movie, and a decompression space, participants will be supported as they confront discomfort and examine the impacts of race on S.C. outcomes.
“Nonprofits and their partners are often on the front lines of trying to address, through their service delivery, inequities in health, education, housing and financial opportunity that exist for many South Carolinians,” said Melanie Huggins, Richland Library’s executive director.
“Barriers to prosperity and wellness exist today because of years of systemic racism. For anyone working to make South Carolina better, ‘Facing Race Together’ will provide tools for individuals, organizations and communities wanting to have an honest dialogue about our past and taking action to improve our shared future.”
“Far more focus is placed on minorities as receivers of services and their deficits, rather than as leaders in developing community solutions. It’s time we changed that, and I feel this year’s Nonprofit Summit will help all of us do so.” said Sherrie Snipes, Charleston Promise Neighborhood’s CEO and summit co-chair with Huggins.
“This work takes lots of learning and unlearning. The first step is understanding what racism and system racism really mean and look like,” McGee said.
“Together SC is curating resources to assist attendees and others eager to learn.”