'Facing race together': S.C. nonprofits to host summit

Featuring national and regional experts on racial equity, bias and the role of race, the 2020 summit will provide a forum for courageous dialogue, an opportunity to commit to change and a framework for accountability that will continue long after the summit concludes.

“There have been conferences about diversity, inclusion and equity, but none specifically focusing on racial equity and the impact it has on the work of nonprofits and their leaders in South Carolina,” said Madeleine McGee, president of Together SC. “It is important for us, as the only organization solely dedicated to advancing S.C.’s nonprofit leaders, to be a catalyst for transformation and a resource for nonprofit volunteers and professional leaders. Our aim is to meet them wherever they are in their journey to address racial equity in their personal and organizational work.”