Face mask rules aren’t uniform across region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several local governments are mandating the use of face masks in stores, while others have yet to make a decision.

For instance, Bamberg County Council will discuss the possibility of enacting a mask ordinance during its Monday meeting.

“If we don’t stay home and stay covered, we’re going to find ourselves in a situation that is going to be very difficult to get after and we’ll never return to normal living. It’ll be a while, but we can return to normal living faster if we follow certain procedures and stay in and stay covered,” Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said.

Orangeburg City Council agreed on June 30 to require individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.

The new rules went into effect Friday, July 3. The ordinance will expire in 61 days, unless it is extended by council.

Orangeburg County Council on July 2 unanimously approved an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in certain situations. It also went into effect on July 3 and will expire in 61 days.

County officials said the new mandate had been requested by local health officials as the number of coronavirus cases have climbed in the state and locally.