Face mask rules aren’t uniform across region

Several local governments are mandating the use of face masks in stores, while others have yet to make a decision.
For instance, Bamberg County Council will discuss the possibility of enacting a mask ordinance during its Monday meeting.
“If we don’t stay home and stay covered, we’re going to find ourselves in a situation that is going to be very difficult to get after and we’ll never return to normal living. It’ll be a while, but we can return to normal living faster if we follow certain procedures and stay in and stay covered,” Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said.
Orangeburg City Council agreed on June 30 to require individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.
The new rules went into effect Friday, July 3. The ordinance will expire in 61 days, unless it is extended by council.
Orangeburg County Council on July 2 unanimously approved an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in certain situations. It also went into effect on July 3 and will expire in 61 days.
County officials said the new mandate had been requested by local health officials as the number of coronavirus cases have climbed in the state and locally.
Hammond said she is hopeful that municipalities within Bamberg County will give the issue some consideration.
“We’re prayerful that that happens,” she said, noting that the coronavirus should be taken seriously.
The cities of Bamberg and Denmark currently do not have face mask ordinances.
Olar Mayor Walter O’Rear said, “We haven’t yet, but we may have to look at it.”
Ehrhardt Mayor William Stanley said a face mask ordinance will be discussed during Ehrhardt Town Council’s July 21 meeting.
Govan Mayor Wilma Edmonds said the town’s council members will discuss the issue during a meeting on Monday.
Calhoun County Deputy Administrator Denise Christmas said county council has not adopted a countywide mask ordinance.
“We took up the mask ordinance Wednesday morning during an emergency called meeting and it did not pass. We, as the county, are considering the requirements of masks in all county government buildings,” Christmas said.
The Calhoun County towns of St. Matthews and Cameron currently do not have face mask ordinances.
Several municipalities in Orangeburg County called emergency council meetings on July 3 to adopt face mask ordinances reflecting the one passed by county council, including Holly Hill, North, Norway and Santee.
The other Orangeburg municipalities that have face mask ordinances include Rowesville, Vance, Cordova, Neeses and Woodford. Livingston Town Council will be considering one Monday.
Branchville Mayor Frank Dixon said the Branchville Town Council will be discussing the issue of a face mask ordinance during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Eutawville, Springfield and Cope are among the Orangeburg County towns which have not adopted face mask ordinances.
County Administrator Harold Young has said the county wanted to pass an ordinance similar to the City of Orangeburg’s so that residents wouldn't be confused.
The county’s ordinance only applies to the unincorporated areas of the county.
Under the county’s new rules:
• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.
• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.
• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.
• All persons entering any building open to the public must wear a face covering inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.
• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.
• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.
There are a number of exemptions, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while swimming, dining and having dental work.
People who violate the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Employers who fail to have their employees follow the ordinance can be fined up to $100.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.