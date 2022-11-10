Extreme caution urged on roads as Nicole churns; forecast: Storm’s rain, wind still over area Friday

Tropical Storm Nicole’s wind and rain may still be hitting The T&D Region on Friday morning, leading Orangeburg County’s emergency services director to urge extreme caution.

Residents should “monitor the forecast when they are getting on the road to determine how hazardous it will be,” Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

“Watch the weather and be weather aware of what is going on,” he said.

Based on Thursday afternoon’s forecast, Staley said commuters should be aware of the possibility of wet roads and highways during their commute Friday morning.

Gusty winds are also a possibility in the morning and throughout the day.

Staley also warns against driving or walking through flooded roadways.

He said public safety agencies will be monitoring the situation, but he encouraged individuals who are out and about to “use extreme caution.”

Isolated tornadoes are also a possibility. The risk will be highest overnight Friday and diminish in The T&D Region through Friday morning into noon.

Staley also reminded boaters to use caution if they are going to be out on the lake Friday as “conditions can change rapidly when we have windy days.”

The T&D Region remains under a wind advisory through 7 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that showers and possibly a thunderstorm may occur before 2 p.m. Friday, then showers are likely.

Winds of 13 to 18 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The high temperature will reach about 75 degrees.

The area has seen relatively little rainfall over the past few days, which limits any significant flooding concerns. River levels are below flood stage and are forecast to remain so.

Thursday started off breezy and overcast before rainfall began Thursday morning. It continued steadily throughout the day.

Rainfall totals though mid-Thursday afternoon were small at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport, with about .2 inches having fallen over a three-hour period from 11:53 a.m. to 2:53 p.m.

Sustained winds reported at the airport were hovering around 15 mph, with a peak wind gust reported of 26 mph through midafternoon Thursday.

Following the passage of Nicole, things will look bright and sunny, but a little cooler.

Saturday's high will be around 75 with Sunday's high noticeably cooler at 61.

Lows Monday morning will be around the middle 30s in Orangeburg. Monday and Tuesday’s highs are forecast to be in the 50s. A chance of rain is expected to move into the area Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to make sure they have a way to receive real-time weather notifications, whether it be through social media, a weather radio or an emergency application on their phone.

Tornado tips

The S.C. Emergency Management Division offers these storm tips:

• Be alert to changing weather conditions.

• Listen to NOAA weather radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

• Look for approaching storms.

Look for the following danger signs related to tornadic rotation:

• Dark, often greenish sky

• A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating)

• A loud roar, similar to a freight train

During a tornado:

• Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

• Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelters.