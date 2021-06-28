Extra SNAP benefits to end soon

The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the coronavirus pandemic will soon come to an end.

Effective Aug, 1, all SNAP households will go back to receiving the regular monthly benefit amount they received before the pandemic.

Since March 2020, emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size, regardless of income.

SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses and other federal eligibility requirements.

Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina. The program helps needy families purchase food.

For more information on the program, visit dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/.