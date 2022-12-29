Extra SNAP benefits to end Jan. 31

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households will end on Jan. 31, the S.C. Department of Social Services announced Thursday.

Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP supplements has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size.

January 2023 has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as South Carolina’s “transition” month, prior to going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households.

Effective Feb. 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.

DSS used the example of a two-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $250 a month.

Prior to Feb. 1, 2023, the household was eligible to receive an additional $266 in emergency allotments, which brought them up to the maximum benefit amount for a two-person household, which is $516.

Effective Feb. 1, this SNAP household will receive $250 a month.

A household’s regular SNAP benefits will not change as a result of the emergency allotments ending. Emergency allotments are not subject to fair hearings.

Beginning Jan. 3, 2023, SNAP recipients will be able to view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount online, at benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/eai/eaiinquiry

More than 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South

Carolina as of November 2022.

For more information on the program, click here: dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap