 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Extra SNAP benefits to end Jan. 31

  • 0
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Prediabetes Among American Children , Has More Than Doubled in the Last 20 Years. CNN reports the upward trend of prediabetes among the youth of America should be cause for concern. In the last 20 years, the rate of prediabetes in children in the United States has more than doubled, a new study says. Researchers found rates increased in nearly every subpopulation of young Americans. regardless of education, income or ethnicity. Published in the journal 'JAMA Pediatrics,' the study followed children ages 12 to 19, . observing data from the CDC's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1999 to 2018. In that period, the number of prediabetic children in America steadily rose from 11.6% to 28.2%. Prediabetes is a common condition in American adults, though experts say 80% who have it aren't aware they do. The condition results in higher- than-normal blood sugar levels. While not quite at diabetic levels, a prediabetic person is at a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. As a society we need to work together to reduce obesity and prediabetes in youth. , Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief science and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association, via CNN. This will take a broad public health approach from working in schools, families, and most importantly availability of healthy foods with a particular emphasis on populations that are (at) greatest risk... , Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief science and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association, via CNN

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households will end on Jan. 31, the S.C. Department of Social Services announced Thursday.

Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP supplements has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size.

January 2023 has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as South Carolina’s “transition” month, prior to going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households.

Effective Feb. 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.

DSS used the example of a two-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $250 a month.

People are also reading…

Prior to Feb. 1, 2023, the household was eligible to receive an additional $266 in emergency allotments, which brought them up to the maximum benefit amount for a two-person household, which is $516.

Effective Feb. 1, this SNAP household will receive $250 a month.

A household’s regular SNAP benefits will not change as a result of the emergency allotments ending. Emergency allotments are not subject to fair hearings.

Beginning Jan. 3, 2023, SNAP recipients will be able to view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount online, at benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/eai/eaiinquiry

More than 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South

Carolina as of November 2022.

For more information on the program, click here: dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman shot, killed in Santee

Woman shot, killed in Santee

A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Santee, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA crash tests eVTOL aircraft of the future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News