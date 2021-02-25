Extra school days not wanted: OCSD staff survey: Little interest in Sat. academy

Most Orangeburg County School District staff members aren’t interested in adding a Saturday academy or weekday extended learning opportunities outside of the regular school year, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Andress Carter-Sims told trustees.

Of the 845 staff members surveyed about offering a Saturday academy, 489 said they would not be willing to work while 356 said they would be willing to work some Saturday hours.

The same survey asked staff if they would be willing to work Monday through Friday for extended learning. This survey revealed a more favorable response from staff.

Of the 801 who answered the survey, 278 said they would not be willing to work, 255 said they could work one week, 166 said they could work two weeks and 102 said three weeks.

The State Department of Education has indicated a desire to see districts provide extended learning opportunities for students.

Carter-Sims said the district will review the survey results before making any decisions.