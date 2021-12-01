 Skip to main content
Express yourself at the Fine Arts Center

OCFAC (copy)

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is located at 649 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg.

 BILL CARTER, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Area residents are invited to create their own wall art in the Lusty Gallery through the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s “Hands of the Creator” program.

Drawing supplies and giant canvases, provided by studio and digital arts students at Claflin University, offer an opportunity for members of the public to discover their hidden artists.

The program is being offered 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. On Sunday, the arts center is serving hot beverages to anyone visiting the center’s Lusty Gallery to try their hand at art.

The arts center is located at 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg. For additional information, call 803-536-4074.

