Jehovah’s Witnesses are holding the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” Convention at 184 Assembly Hall Way in Orangeburg through Aug. 27.

The convention returns here after a three-year pandemic pause.

From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples.

A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.

Each of the four weekends of the convention will be held in foreign languages, with the first two weekends being in Spanish, and the following two weekends being in French and American Sign Language.

“As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting,” said Robert Hendriks, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While our online conventions reached millions around the world and kept our communities safe, we long to get back to our joyful fellowship at these large gatherings.”

“Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians desire to display in their daily lives,” says Hendriks. “Despite our good intentions, however, maintaining patience in the face of life’s many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of this quality will be very timely for all of us.”

For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.