Ex-Woodland player among UVa victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lavel Davis Jr. specialized in big plays.

When he broke onto the college football scene as a freshman in 2020, he ranked second in the nation by averaging 25.8 yards per catch. The 6-foot-7 South Carolina native was a big, flashy star in the making.

Off the field, Davis was quieter, far more understated than his on-field persona.

“After our first day of class this semester he made a point to come up and shake my hand and told me I should call him Vel,” tweeted one of his UVa professor’s, Jack Hamilton. “One thing that struck me about Vel was how much his classmates liked him and vice versa. In my experience star athletes often tend to hang out with other athletes (understandable, given the time commitment) but Vel seemed to go out of his way to make friends with non-athletes.”

Davis was one of three UVa football players shot and killed Sunday night aboard a charter bus after returning to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Davis’ teammates, fellow wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry, died at the scene, their bodies found aboard the charter bus by university police. Davis was transported to the university medical center before dying.

Two other players were injured, with one in critical condition.

“Saddening, saddening news this morning,” tweeted Davis’ cousin, Newberry College assistant football coach Sean Lampkin. “God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing of my cousin Lavel Davis Jr.

"Love and already miss you, kid.”

Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”

Virginia canceled its scheduled basketball game against Northern Iowa on Monday night. It’s unclear if the football team will still play its home game Saturday against Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell spoke about the tragic shootings during a call with media members on Monday, and recalled his experience recruiting Davis.

“He was on campus here, and I was an assistant then,” said Chadwell. “I remember him vividly. That was actually my recruiting area, and so I know he was a fantastic player, but he was an exceptional, exceptional young man and you knew he was destined for some great things. Just heartbroken for him and the family there and all of the Woodland community because I know what he meant to them and I know every spring he’d come back and talk to their team and I know they’re hurting right now.”

Davis, a Dorchester, S.C. native, was a receiver and defensive back at Woodland High School.

As a senior, he earned all-state honors after finishing the season with 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. He was selected to take part in the North-South all-star game.

As a junior, he caught 70 passes for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He also played basketball and ran track at Woodland.

Davis enjoyed a breakout freshman year for UVa, catching 20 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns. His 25.8 yard-per-reception mark ranked second in the nation. But a knee injury and subsequent surgery cost him the 2021 season.

Davis returned to the field this season, under new coach Tony Elliott, and made 16 catches for 372 yards and two scores, before missing the past two games with a concussion.

Beyond football, Davis volunteered with the school’s Groundskeepers, a group that advocates for social justice, in part, by bringing attention to aspects of the university’s past.