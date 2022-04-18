Ex-Orangeburg officer charged with grand larceny; lawyer: ‘My client is completely innocent’

A former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer has been charged with grand larceny with a value more than $2,000 and less than $10,000.

Lori Bravo, 56, was charged on March 22. Bravo was fired from the department on March 24, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.

Bravo is accused of taking items from a storage unit on Joe Jeffords Highway, including two gun safes with contents, a file cabinet, a crossbow and a portable tree stand, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

The value of the property is $7,240.99, according to the warrant. It alleges items were found at Bravo's residence.

State Rep. James Todd Rutherford, the attorney who is representing Bravo, said her boyfriend gave her the items before his death.

She allegedly retrieved those items after his death, he said.

“That is where public safety thinks the problem is. My client is completely innocent. She did nothing wrong,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said such cases are typically handled in probate court.

“We are awaiting the opportunity in court to show our evidence,” Rutherford said. “Since our country's founding, this situation has existed but nobody goes to jail over it.”

A personal recognizance bond of $5,000 was set on Bravo by Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash on March 22.

According to South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy records, Bravo, formerly Garrison, previously was a law enforcement officer at the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office from September 2009 to October 2015.

She joined the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety three days after leaving the sheriff’s office.

If convicted, Bravo could be fined at the discretion of the court or imprisoned not more than five years, according to state law.

