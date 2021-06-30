Ex-Orangeburg DPS chief inducted into SAC Hall of Fame

“Make it Yours” is the slogan of the South Atlantic Conference and served as a recurring theme when the league honored its 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.

The 21st class of the SAC Hall of Fame includes former Orangeburg Director of Public Safety Wendell Davis. Due to his performance on the football field for Newberry College and his community contributions after graduating, Davis was inducted as this year's Distinguished Alumni.

Davis, a 1981 graduate of Newberry, was a four-year member of the football team. He amassed 299 career rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and eight receptions for 58 yards.

After college and football, he launched a career in law enforcement.

After serving with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, he was named Orangeburg's chief of police and fire in 1993. He merged the police and fire departments to create the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and subsequently assisted in gaining accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. While leading Orangeburg DPS, Davis was a catalyst in Orangeburg moving from being ranked #1 in violent crime to #38 in the state.