Ex-NFL players take part in PAWS Up

Ex-NFL players go PAWS Up

Former NFL players took part in a meet-and-greet at the PAWS Up silent auction and reception held at Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center on the campus of Claflin University. Paws Up events, including a golf tournament, were held to benefit Claflin athletics. Claflin Director of Athletics Tony O'Neal, third from left, is joined by, from left, Erik Williams (Dallas Cowboys), Na Shan Goddard (New Orleans Saints), Dwayne Harper (Seattle Seahawks), Chris Canty (New York Giants), Nate Newton (Dallas Cowboys) and Hugh Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles).

 Special to The T&D

Former NFL players took part in a meet-and-greet at the PAWS Up silent auction and reception held at Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center on the campus of Claflin University.

