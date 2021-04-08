Ex-NFL and SCSU football player kills 5 and then himself in Rock Hill

Adams often isolated himself, even as a player, his agent, Scott Casterline, told the AP. Casterline said he spoke regularly with Adams' father, who left him a voicemail Wednesday morning.

"He was part of my family. I loved him. He's a great kid, a great guy. This is so unlike him. He had to not be in his right mind, obviously," Casterline said.

"All of us who knew Phillip are shaking our heads. He struggled away from the game. I tried to get him to come to Texas. I was going to find him a job, but he wouldn't leave South Carolina because he had a son. He was a good father."

"Seeing Phillip shoot two kids, it's not him. I can't fathom it. It's devastating for the victims and the families," Casterline said.

Former Cowboys cornerback Kevin Smith, who trained Adams leading up to the 2010 draft and after he entered the league, said he was a hard worker. He and Casterline both said Adams had opened a shop selling smoothies and juice before COVID-19 hit, and emphasized he didn't drink or do drugs.

"He didn't drink not one bit of alcohol," Smith said. "He was a bit of a neat freak. In his house, everything was precisely placed."

Faris, the sheriff's spokesman, provided few details ahead of a planned news conference later Thursday.