Ex-deputy sentenced in visa scheme

A former Orangeburg County deputy has been sentenced to probation and community service for his role in an immigration scheme.
Willie “Paul” David Rogers pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy involving immigration visas and aiding and abetting visa fraud.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson sentenced Rogers on Wednesday to three years of probation and 200 hours of community service.
Character letters presented to the court praised Rogers’ leadership and dedication as a staff sergeant in the United States Army.
One letter praised his charisma and devotion as a platoon sergeant.
Each of the nine co-defendants in the 2019 case have pleaded guilty to various charges.
Back on Dec. 19, 2019, when Rogers pleaded guilty, the following co-defendants also pleaded guilty: Orangeburg businessman Saurabhkumar Patel and former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy Carolyn Franklin. They have not yet been sentenced.
The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy involving immigration visas. The maximum penalty they face is five years in prison.
Franklin also pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting visa fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of prison for 10 years and a fine of $250,000.
She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, which carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
On Oct. 29, 2019, three other former Orangeburg County deputies pleaded guilty: Nathaniel Miller Shazier III, Allan Hunter and Stanley LaValle Timmons.
Shazier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.
Hunter, who’d left the sheriff’s office and was employed as a Springfield police officer at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and four counts of visa fraud.
Timmons, who was employed as an Orangeburg County deputy at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
Lacra Jenkins, who was the police chief of Springfield and a former deputy, pleaded guilty earlier last fall to conspiracy to violate federal law, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of visa fraud.
Another co-defendant, Tarang Kumar Patel, earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and visa fraud. On Oct. 31, 2019, Anderson sentenced him to time served and a fine of $200.
Hunter, Timmons, Shazier and Jenkins have not yet been sentenced.
Charges are pending against James Albert Tucker, who represented himself as a sheriff’s office reserve deputy. He is facing charges of conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
In March 2019, the defendants were indicted in various schemes.
One involved the fabrication of documents that allowed some foreigners to remain in the United States longer than otherwise allowed.
The scheme turned into a sting operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Undercover agents recruited some local officers to guard supposed cocaine transports and freight, including proceeds from drug trades.
