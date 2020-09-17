Ex-deputy sentenced in visa scheme

She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, which carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

On Oct. 29, 2019, three other former Orangeburg County deputies pleaded guilty: Nathaniel Miller Shazier III, Allan Hunter and Stanley LaValle Timmons.

Shazier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Hunter, who’d left the sheriff’s office and was employed as a Springfield police officer at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and four counts of visa fraud.

Timmons, who was employed as an Orangeburg County deputy at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Lacra Jenkins, who was the police chief of Springfield and a former deputy, pleaded guilty earlier last fall to conspiracy to violate federal law, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of visa fraud.

Another co-defendant, Tarang Kumar Patel, earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and visa fraud. On Oct. 31, 2019, Anderson sentenced him to time served and a fine of $200.