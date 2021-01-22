Ex-county employee accused of keeping extra paycheck money; Orangeburg County adding safeguards

A now-former Orangeburg County employee is accused of keeping the extra money that was accidentally deposited in her bank account with her paycheck.

Kauata Nicole Albrittain, 33, of 1901 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with obtaining signature under false pretenses valued at $10,000 or more. She is also known as Kauata N. Brunson.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says a software problem led to more money accidentally being placed into an employee’s account.

“We caught it. We have safeguards in place,” he said.

The employee allegedly claimed she didn’t have the money.

“Because it’s taxpayer money, we had to do what we had to do when she wouldn’t cooperate,” Young said.

The county took the issue to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Young says the county is upgrading its payroll software and “we have taken steps to ensure we have additional safeguards in place.”

Albrittain worked as an Orangeburg County Convenience Site attendant, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.