Ex-county employee accused of keeping extra paycheck money; Orangeburg County adding safeguards

A now-former Orangeburg County employee is accused of keeping the extra money that was accidentally deposited in her bank account with her paycheck.
Kauata Nicole Albrittain, 33, of 1901 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with obtaining signature under false pretenses valued at $10,000 or more. She is also known as Kauata N. Brunson.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says a software problem led to more money accidentally being placed into an employee’s account.
“We caught it. We have safeguards in place,” he said.
The employee allegedly claimed she didn’t have the money.
“Because it’s taxpayer money, we had to do what we had to do when she wouldn’t cooperate,” Young said.
The county took the issue to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Young says the county is upgrading its payroll software and “we have taken steps to ensure we have additional safeguards in place.”
Albrittain worked as an Orangeburg County Convenience Site attendant, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Her warrant alleges that she obtained the erroneous paycheck on Dec. 11, 2020. County officials discovered the discrepancy on Jan. 13.
Young, along with two other county officials, called Albrittain via conference call to ask her to return the money, the report states.
One of the county officials on the conference call later told deputies that when Young asked questions of Albrittain, she was “very short and rude in her answers,” the report states.
Albrittain was taken into custody on Thursday. During her bond hearing, Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set her bond at $25,000 cash or surety. She’s already posted bail.
As part of the conditions of her bond, the magistrate stipulated that Albrittain must appear in court as required, get the court’s permission before leaving the state, make no direct or indirect contact with the Orangeburg County administrator or interfere with the county’s administrative offices and not go to the Orangeburg County administrative building or the convenience site.
If convicted, Albrittain faces up to 10 years in prison.
