Ex-Bamberg clerk of court Pedie Hiers dies

James B. "Pedie" Hiers, who served nearly three decades as Bamberg County clerk of court, has died.

Bamberg County announced Hiers' death on the county website Friday. He died Thursday, Jan. 6, at his residence.

First elected clerk of court in November 1988, Hiers was the oldest serving clerk in South Carolina when he retired in 2021.

The county web post stated: "Bamberg County is a better place because of the life and service of Pedie Hiers. Please join us in thought and prayer for his family and friends. Funeral services for Mr. Hiers will be announced at a later date."

In announcing in 2020 that he would not seek re-election, Hiers said:

“It is with the greatest thanks to you that I announce my coming retirement as Bamberg County clerk of court. After many prayerful hours, mixed emotions and family meetings, I will not be seeking re-election to the office, which I have held for almost 30 years. ...

“I will always cherish the working relationships I have made over the years with judges, lawyers, solicitors, court reporters, abstractors and the citizens of Bamberg County. I would like to thank the many clerks that I have served with and have created friendship and bond with,” he said.

Hiers said he saw many changes over the years.

“During the past 30 years, I have held a front-row seat on the changes that have occurred in our county. And it is through your continued trust and confidence that I was enabled to bring our clerk’s office from the days of pens and typewriters to the computer age; a system that can handle the rigors of what could soon become a vastly growing community,” he said.

He praised the people of Bamberg County.

"The people of Bamberg County still love and take care of one another. Neighbors still call to check on each other and our church families are as strong as I’ve ever seen. Though the world is changing around us, we still hold true to our sense of community and family.

“The foundation that you have helped me build is one that can weather whatever changes the future can throw at us and the newer generation of men and women who are entering into public service come with servants’ hearts, great plans and fresh new ideas on how to make us even stronger.”

