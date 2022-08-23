Evette: Zeus ‘mind-blowing’; lt. gov. tours facility in Orangeburg

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said she was impressed during a visit to a Zeus Industrial Products facility in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

“Seeing what they're doing here, the precision tubing they're making is mind-blowing,” Evette said.

South Carolina’s 93rd lieutenant governor took a tour of Zeus’ Frank P. Tourville Jr. Engineering Center of Excellence in Orangeburg.

After her tour, Evette spoke about how important businesses like Zeus are to communities in the state.

“When you can get companies to come into any area, you create a whole different kind of culture. You give hope to people who want to stay in their communities and work and raise their families here,” Evette said.

Bringing in large businesses similar to Zeus will help areas grow, she said.

“We really feel like that's the way to change the complete culture of an area, right? Where, if you're in an area that has no industry, you probably don't have a great grocery store, probably a food desert, and you probably don't have amenities a bigger town has. Really putting business in those areas is how you change a community to make it more thriving and more viable, to attract more people to add more talent to it,” Evette said.

Orangeburg-based Zeus employs 2,000 people, with 1,500 of those positions in the state of South Carolina.

The company has eleven locations across the globe. Seven of them are inside South Carolina.

Everett said Zeus’ presence speaks well for the people of South Carolina.

“It’s a great testament to our state and way we're doing our business,” Evette said.

She also spoke of the importance of life-long education.

“So I really love talking about companies like Zeus, because if you look at their base, a lot of times they're starting probably young people out here in their company, getting them trained, and then actually paying for them to move on with their education,” Evette said.

“That's what I've learned here is that they are really taking people and giving them opportunities, expanding those opportunities,” Evette said.

Evette also spoke on Zeus’ work culture.

“When you can give them what they need, give them great benefits, create part of a culture that they belong in and a family, I think that they are doing it right here and the precision tubing that they're doing is just amazing,” Evette said.