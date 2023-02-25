The sound of squeaking tennis shoes, whizzing wiffle balls and the occasional grunt of satisfaction at securing a hard-earned point can be heard among players enjoying one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is building excitement and energy among players at the Orangeburg County YMCA. The fact that it can be played by a variety of ages at all skill levels is among the reasons for its rise in popularity.

“We started in the fall of 2021, but I would say it really started to actually pick up here about this time last year. So we’re going into the 10th or 11th month of actually having a solid group that comes to play on a regular basis,” YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy said.

“We were just really looking for an activity that any age group and anyone with any level of athletic ability could participate in. Traditionally in our area, it’s been more popular with our older members, but it’s a game that’s easy to learn. Youth all the way up to seniors can play,” he said.

Individuals can play pickleball from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the YMCA for $5 per visit. It is free for YMCA members.

Hardy said the fact that pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors provides a flexibility that benefits the YMCA facility. He said it’s a low-impact sport that older players who may have physical limitations such as hip, shoulder, knee or other joint problems can enjoy just as much as the youth.

“It’s a low-impact sport as compared to tennis. There’s not as much running back and forth as you would have in traditional tennis because the court is a little bit smaller. And the way the court is set up kind of lends itself to less lateral movement required by the player,” Hardy said.

'I am definitely hooked’

A group of individuals gathered at the YMCA on Feb. 14 to play and, as many of them said, make new friends.

Pickleball is a sport where two or four players hit a perforated, hollow polymer ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side commits a rule infraction.

“I am definitely hooked. In fact, I bought my paddle after my second visit. I enjoy the socializing. We’ve got a great group of people that we play with, and it just keeps you busy and very active,” Cope resident Penny Chavis said.

The 53-year-old, who also plays competitive outdoor volleyball, said she has been playing pickleball for a few months now.

“It’s softer on the knees than outdoor volleyball. It’s definitely better on my knees,” she said.

Chavis said pickleball “is definitely not just an old people sport.” “I’ve played in Columbia just a little bit, and I played against some little teenagers a couple of weeks ago. So it’s not just old people anymore,” she said.

Miriam Grubbs of St. Matthews said the sport is “very fun.” She first came to play it on a Saturday morning with a friend.

“These guys that have been playing for a while never, ever meet a stranger. It doesn’t matter how good or bad you are. You just get paired up and you just play. It’s addictive, very addictive,” she said.

She enjoys the welcoming environment among players at the YMCA. Whether you’re a beginner learning a new sport for fun, or a seasoned player who relishes the challenge of more competitive play, the sport offers something for everyone.

“Everyone’s really welcoming. They get competitive. I’m not saying they’re always nice. ... It’s just kind of learning the nuances of the ball and the racket. It’s just something different and fun. I look at the different people. We had 17 people here on Feb. 11,” Grubbs said.

She continued, “It was wonderful. My daughter was home from Clemson, and she came to play. All ages were here. So any age can play together.”

Grubbs, who teaches a cardio strength class at the YMCA, said pickleball provides another way to exercise. She has been playing for approximately two months now.

“It is good for joint movement because you’re moving all your joints. It’s not sustained cardio, it’s not overly aggressive on your joints. So I think it’s good for everybody. I think any movement is better than none,” she said.

Anne McGill of Orangeburg used to play tennis and now finds enjoyment in pickleball.

The 72-year-old retired school teacher said pickleball is “a whole different feel” from tennis.

“I started about this time last year,” she said, but noted that she is not a professional yet.

“Far from it. Today I played like somebody who had never held a racket. I’m the oldest one out here probably,” she said, smiling.

McGill said attendance at the pickleball sessions at the YMCA have picked up and that the sport provides her an opportunity to exercise.

“I’ve also met a whole new group of people, and I like the strategy behind the doubles matches. I’m not one to go in the weight room that much, but I used to play tennis,” she said.

McGill sees pickleball as a replacement for tennis. The game is similar to tennis, but there’s some differences.

“It’s like tennis in that you have a partner. And it is the strategy of trying to get a court open, like pull people in and then lob over their heads, or pull them over to this side and then come this way. …

“Spin is much easier in tennis to me because the racket is different. I can’t hit spin here for some reason, but the men do really well with that. The scoring is very different. That was the hardest thing for me to get used to.”

McGill said the smaller court was also a change from tennis, along with the fact that pickleball uses plastic balls with perforated holes instead of the usual felt-covered balls found in tennis.

“When you’re used to a lot of space with tennis, then you tend to hit it wide or long more often because the court is shorter and narrow,” she said.

Grubbs said, “Everybody’s moving. That’s what’s fun. All ages and all abilities. Penny and a couple of those men will get to playing, and they know how to place the ball and get it very precise. They get loud, and it’s funny. I’m just here for fun because I’m not good at it, but they can kind of play.”

‘It’s more

than just playing’

Jerry Schurlknight of Cordova said when competitive racquetball became too much for his body, he decided to move away from the sport and found pickleball instead.

“You play fast in racquetball. It’s real fast. You go to your wall, and my right leg was giving out every now and then. If it gives out here, you hit the floor, but if it gives out there, you’re on the wall and you could break your neck. So I chose to get away from that for a while,” he said.

Schurlknight continued, “That was in 2020. Right around that time, they closed down a lot of stuff, and that didn’t help either. Then I was gaining weight and needing to move because that’s what I like to do.”

He said pickleball is a more low-impact sport that he can now enjoy.

“I went to Florida and played with some people that were playing pickleball, and I kind of enjoyed it. I really did,” the 69-year-old said.

Barbara Lee of Norway was no stranger to pickleball, having played it as part of a team in Charlotte.

“I’m new here from Charlotte. In Charlotte, we had it at the Y a long time ago before it otherwise picked up. So I just had this guy keep asking me, ‘How ‘bout you come play pickleball?’ My response was, ‘Nah,’ because the name sounded like I wouldn’t like it,” Lee said.

She continued, “So finally one day I did go in and from that day forward, I bought my paddles, got my back satchel and I was ready. I’ve played now for over five years. My team that I played with is in Charlotte. Since I’ve been down here, I haven’t played much in the last year with them.”

Lee said she started out with pickleball as a way to work out.

“When I first started it, it began as a senior sport. I was probably the youngest one in there at the time. I got trained by a guy who was 85 years old. Of course, over the years we have evolved. So now everybody plays, but I started for exercise,” she said.

“My first year, I was probably playing it at least four or five days a week. Then after that, I slowed down. I realized I had more to do than pickleball,” Lee said, smiling.

She said pickleball is a sport she loves. And she enjoys meeting new people.

“You meet a lot of good people. Most of them are very nice, and it’s a long-lasting friendship. ... When I was in Charlotte, I saw team members all the time. It’s like family. Here the people I’ve been with have been the same. I just don’t see them as often,” she said.

Hal Huggins of Orangeburg said, “I just like the competition, and it’s more than just playing. We have a good time with each other. You meet a lot of people. We tried like a year and a half ago, and it didn’t take off. Then about nine or 10 months ago, about four or five of us started playing.”

“We taped off a court and started playing. It really kind of stuck, and then we got a couple more people and then another couple more people. What would be funny is some people would come out there and just kind of watch. Then once they played one time, they’d get hooked,” he said.

Huggins said while pickleball may be a toned down version of tennis, you can get tired.

“You don’t have to run as far, but I’m tired. After playing two and a half hours, I can’t play back to back nights. I need a day off,” he said, smiling.

He has a message for people curious about pickleball.

“I would say get off the couch. Come on out because everybody’s real patient. We all had to learn…. The YMCA has done a great job of making this side of the court open for us. I plan to play as often as I can,” Huggins said, noting that his wife also enjoys the sport.

“She’s not real competitive, but she came out here and then liked it and started getting a little bit better,” he said.

Gayle Pennington is from Connecticut, but has lived in Orangeburg for approximately 40 years.

She said she enjoys being able to get out and move with pickleball, while also making friends.

“Oh, they’re all very nice here, a very welcoming group. I try to get out here two times a week. They say it’s addictive, but you can feel kind of crummy when you leave here when you hadn’t played well,” she said, smiling.

“It really has attracted more people. There’s new ones every time, it seems like. The sport is similar to tennis. ... It’s challenging. It’s like a love-hate type situation, but it’s a lot of fun. It can become a fast sport,” Pennington said.

Hardy said he welcomes others to come join in the fun, with pickleball being just another activity the YMCA brings to the community.

“We understand that our role here at the Orangeburg County YMCA is to help complement and bring things to the table regarding the quality of environment aspect for people who are looking to move to Orangeburg. It gives people in our community something else to do,” he said.