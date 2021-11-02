Events designed to raise awareness of poverty

The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County Inc. will kick off Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Downtown Market Pavilion in Orangeburg.

The Samaritan House is recognizing Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, a nationwide month of action where people draw attention to poverty.

Staff, volunteers and board members from The Samaritan House will spend the month holding educational, community service, fundraising and advocacy events to address critical issues.

“Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community,” Mayor Michael Butler said. “We’re organizing Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month to help concerned citizens tackle these issues head-on, rally public support and call for solutions.”

Butler proclaimed November 2021 as National Hunger and Homelessness Month.

About 26.3% of Orangeburg County residents live in poverty, according to U.S. Census numbers from 2019. The poverty rate among children in Orangeburg County was 42.8% in 2019, according to Kids Count.