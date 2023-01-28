Event will focus on Black history from massacre to bombing

An originally planned local family gathering is turning into an opportunity for civil rights lessons with prominent speakers attending.

Yolanda Bryant is the historian for her family. While keeping in touch with her family members, they came up with the idea of an event to rekindle in-person relationships.

"I've been playing Black history with the family on Zoom and on Facebook to keep us engaged and because of COVID, we hadn't been able to meet in person. Because we're now getting ready to go back to meeting in person, I thought a good segue to that would be to have a ball where we would all get to dress up and interact as a family," Bryant said.

It took a turn to something much greater, though, when Bryant made contact with Sarah Collins-Rudolph and learned that she was able to speak at the occasion. Collins-Rudolph is one of the survivors of the deadly 1963 Baptist Street Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama.

"I knew about the bombing. I didn't learn about Sarah until I want to say four or five years ago. Something said reach out to her see if she can come and it went from there," Bryant said.

Another speaker will be civil rights activist Dr. Cleveland Sellers.

"I wanted to really put the focus on the (Orangeburg) Massacre because the State of South Carolina has not fully acknowledged their part in that. I feel like that should be highlighted," Bryant said.

Sellers was the only person arrested in the Orangeburg Massacre, which occurred on Feb. 8, 1968, when S.C. troopers opened fire on protesting students at S.C. State University. Three were killed and many more were wounded. Sellers was blamed for inciting the incident and sent to jail. He was later pardoned.

The idea of the event originally being like a ball changed for Bryant as this is something bigger than for just one family. This is about Black history and cultural remembrance.

"Collectively you're sharing 115 years of living history because the anniversary of the massacre happened 55 years ago, the church bombing happened 60 years ago," Bryant said.

"It’s not going to be like a typical ball per se because most of this stuff is going to involve some cultural reference. There’s not going to be a welcome, there'll be an ancestral dedication. There's not going to be singing of the Black national anthem, we will do an ancestral dance,” Bryant said.

“It's a reclaiming of the cultural, so you're going to have things that identify with the African American community," Bryant said.

She wants the ball to be something people can learn from and regain pride in their history.

"The takeaway is that culturally we are survivors that we've been through traumatic experiences and come out on the other end,” Bryant said.

“I hope they take a reclamation of their history to know that these things did exist and to basically reshed the light on them because we tend to forget when things get old," Bryant said.

The musical guest will be R&B singer Marcus Allen.

The tickets for general admission are $65, and $85 for VIP. You can book your own table for $480 and a VIP table for $600.

"It’s an evening with living history, because they're both survivors of traumatic events in our cultural experiences," Bryant said.

The Black History Ball will take place at The Premier on Feb. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a cocktail hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for those purchasing VIP tickets.

From Jan. 13 to the 31st, there'll be a MLK Jr. bundle sale for $15 if you buy two tickets

To purchase tickets, go to the link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-black-and-gold-affair-an-evening-with-living-history-tickets-473650018957