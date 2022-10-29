 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Event to focus on Orangeburg desegregation

Orangeburg County Library Ribbon Cutting (copy) (copy)

The Orangeburg County Library

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

Acclaimed Orangeburg photographer Cecil Williams has created “Moments of Grace – The South Carolina History That Changed America” wall art series.

Some of the students who led school desegregation efforts in Orangeburg will share their experiences at an event on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Orangeburg County Library.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1645 Russell Street.

Called “Justice for All: A conversation about Orangeburg school desegregation and the Civil Rights Movement,” the event is open for the public to attend.

Black students began to desegregate Orangeburg’s schools in 1964.

The event is sponsored by the University of South Carolina Center for Civil Rights History and Research, the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, the Williams Companies and the University of South Carolina Press.

Those who attend the event are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, according to organizers.

People are also reading…

Copies of Dr. June Manning Thomas’ book, “Struggling to Learn,” which documents some of the experiences and events of desegregation and the civil rights movement in Orangeburg, will be available for purchase. It was published through the University of South Carolina Press.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

