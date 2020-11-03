Event explores cold case that was finally solved

“Cold Case Closure” with Rita Shuler will explore how a decades-long unsolved murder was finally brought to a close by dedicated agents.

Hosted by Colleton Museum & Farmers Market from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, the event is open to the public. The event will be held at 506 E. Washington St., Walterboro.

Former Orangeburg resident Gwendolyn Elaine Fogle fought for her life when she was attacked on May 28, 1978. Her murder went unsolved. Decades later, a team of investigators tried again.

Retired S.C. Law Enforcement Division forensic photographer Lt. Rita Y. Shuler worked on the case for six months with Walterboro Police chief investigator Gean Johnson and SLED forensic lab agents Laura Hash, Tom Darnell and Natalie Crosland.

Come hear the incredible story of closure and peace that these agents gave the Fogle family.

Trigger warning: The event includes subjects of extreme violence and rape.

