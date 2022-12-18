Even with inflation, Orangeburg shopping goes on

Inflation is having differing effects on Christmas shopping in 2023.

Bill Kropff notes lots of conversations on how people are dealing with higher prices.

"Even in my office, most everybody talks about that. They're pulling back a little bit just trying to feel secure,” Kropff said.

Despite that, there’s no overall fear.

“I don't think any of us are worried but we just want to make sure that we keep secure," Kropff said.

That plan and thought process is shared by Rickey Smoak, who is planning on buying necessities this Christmas.

"It seems like all the guys I work with, they're kind of taking the same route and they're going for more items that are more necessity or more in value to be used vs. wants," Smoak said.

"I need a new oven or refrigerator before it goes out vs. I just want to buy my wife 15 more blankets," Smoak said.

Kropff wants to stay consistent in being cautious on what his family will be purchasing.

"We’re thinking smaller in what we're doing and trying to be more conservative as a family,” Kroppf said.

“We sometimes would take a trip during Christmas; we’re putting that off,” Kropff said.

The U.S. inflation rate currently over 7%. That number is higher than the rates of previous years around this time, with last year’s being at 7%, and the 2020 rate being at 1.2 during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Prices are kind of high and everybody's kind of sketchy about what work's going to do come New Year’s. It’s been kind of rocky the past few years,” Smoak said.

“It seems to not be getting any better," Smoak said.

On the other hand, others are feeling the Christmas gift-giving spirit.

"My thing is you live for today. So if you want it, you get it. If you don't want it, you don't, but I live for today. That's what I'm saying," Iris Larrymore said.

“I’m sure it affects a lot of people but it doesn’t affect me. I’m just in the spirit, so I spend,” Alana Thompson said.

“I just live day-to-day. You just got to be happy and go for it,” Thompson said.

"It hasn't really affected our shopping. We put all our faith in God and he always supplied for us so there was nothing that we actually was so much worried about," Keith Keller said.

Even though the prices of things are rising, the people of Orangeburg are still finding ways to charitable and do good for others.

"At our church, they do the Christmas tree angels. I want to make sure that we're definitely trying to help others out as we get into the season," Kropff said.

“I do work in a school, so I do get a little something for the kids that’s in my class,” Larrymore said.