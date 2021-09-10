Evanesce establishing operations in Hampton County

COLUMBIA – Evanesce announced Friday that it is establishing new operations in Hampton County. The $17 million investment will create 78 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Evanesce designs, develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions like trays, cups and bowls that are certified compostable, affordable and American made.

The company’s patented Evanesce molded starch technology uses upcycled plant-based byproducts, is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days or fewer.

Located at 103 Logistics Drive in Early Branch, Evanesce’s new facility with state-of-art machinery can produce millions of PLA certified compostable straws per day. This undertaking will increase Evanesce’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

The new facility is fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the Evanesce team should visit the company’s website.

