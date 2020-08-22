EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town won’t require face coverings

I’ve bacteria grow on stuff. Whatever you ate for breakfast and lunch, everything you ate, you’re breathing particles of that back out. It’s going in that mask. That’s bacteria growing and some people are going to wear the same mask for a week (without washing it periodically) and their going to make themselves sick.”

Councilman the Rev. Harry L. Brown noted that in early July, Orangeburg County Council and the municipalities of Orangeburg, Holly Hill and Santee each adopted ordinances requiring face covering in certain public situations.

“There is not a law in the town of Eutawville requiring people to wear a mask,” Weatherford said. “WE could vote (on such a law), but my vote is going to be no I’m not going to require it.

“I 100 percent agree with you wearing your mask. It’s fine, “he told Jenkins. “I wore a mask while I worked all day long today.” But he forgot to bring it to the council meeting.

“If somebody wants to donate masks to the Town of Eutawville, we’d be happy to hand them out. I just don’t feel that I or our council should force someone to wear a mask unless they want to.”

Councilwoman Renee Wolpert said that business should be allowed to make their own decisions on whether or not to require masks.