EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town won’t require face coverings

EUTAWVILLE – Two residents asked Eutawville Town Council to consider adopting a face covering ordinance at the July meeting.
“This virus is serious. We need to be concerned. Every day, I hear of someone’s life being taken,” Rachel Jenkins said.
She asked town officials. She asked town officials to do “anything you can do to encourage the citizens of Eutawville to wear their masks” and practice other recommendations by health officials to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Brandon Weatherford agreed that people need to maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their face.
However he added, “I can’t understand where the mask is the best defense for this virus.”
“I’m younger and potentially if I were to get it, I might get sick, but I should go through it. Now the older population is going to have a harder time and you should definitely social distance, but I can’t get 100 percent on this mask thing,” he said.
“I’m not a doctor, but I’m just saying what I see. A lot of people wear a mask and I see them touch things and then they grab their mask, so their putting the virus in their face.
“I choose not to wear a mask unless I go somewhere that says I have to, because I’m not grabbing my face. If I wear a mask, I catch myself grabbing my face and pulling on my mask ‘cause I’m not used to it.
I’ve bacteria grow on stuff. Whatever you ate for breakfast and lunch, everything you ate, you’re breathing particles of that back out. It’s going in that mask. That’s bacteria growing and some people are going to wear the same mask for a week (without washing it periodically) and their going to make themselves sick.”
Councilman the Rev. Harry L. Brown noted that in early July, Orangeburg County Council and the municipalities of Orangeburg, Holly Hill and Santee each adopted ordinances requiring face covering in certain public situations.
“There is not a law in the town of Eutawville requiring people to wear a mask,” Weatherford said. “WE could vote (on such a law), but my vote is going to be no I’m not going to require it.
“I 100 percent agree with you wearing your mask. It’s fine, “he told Jenkins. “I wore a mask while I worked all day long today.” But he forgot to bring it to the council meeting.
“If somebody wants to donate masks to the Town of Eutawville, we’d be happy to hand them out. I just don’t feel that I or our council should force someone to wear a mask unless they want to.”
Councilwoman Renee Wolpert said that business should be allowed to make their own decisions on whether or not to require masks.
A second audience member said that first, many people who have the virus have no outward or visible symptoms – and likely don’t even know they have it.
Second, COVID-19 spreads from person to person though particle in the air, so “my wearing this maks is not necessarily to protect me. It’s to protect the person you’re speaking to.”
Third, by adopting a face covering ordinance – even if it’s largely unenforceable in practical terms – the officials “set the tone so that people know that this is what the town is trying to do to protect us. It sets the tone that says safety first for Eutawville.”
Weatherford concluded the discussion by stating, “I’m going to make you a promise – our next meeting, y’all will see a change.” He did not elaborate.
In other business, at a recent workshop meeting, council announced that the town had parted ways with recently hired police chief Chris Golden. The mayor and council did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the parting of ways. Golden served in that position for less than a month.
