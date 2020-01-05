EUTAWVILLE -- The town of Eutawville is beginning the new year without a spending plan.
“The 2020 budget, obviously we don’t have a budget yet,” said Mayor Brandon Weatherford at the December town council meeting.
“We’ve been working on this diligently. We actually have someone else that’s looking into it as well with us – he’s an accountant,” he said.
“We want to make sure we get it right, and that’s why we haven’t put anything out there yet. So we will be doing something with that very shortly. We’ll probably have to call a couple of special meetings so we can approve the budget.”
Councilman Harry L. Brown asked Weatherford what was the deadline for approving the budget.
“It’s supposed to be ready for 2020,” Weatherford replied, “so that means we’ve got a little while. We’re working on it the best we can. The world ain’t going to end if we don’t get it done by then but we’re going to do the best we can to get it done before the first of the year.
“I will do all I can to avoid raising taxes,” he said.
The mayor and council have been working on the budget for at least four months. They went over the police and municipal court budgets at a meeting in August for which public notice was not given, although state law requires notice.
In September, Weatherford reportedly posted on social media that he and council had agreed on a 2020 budget.
