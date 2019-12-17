EUTAWVILLE -- Eutawville Town Council voted at its November meeting to hire a company to process its water bills and payroll and to perform other accounting functions.
“This is something we worked on in our last workshop. We need to have a vote on hiring Carolina Business – um,” Mayor Brandon Weatherford said.
“Is it Carolina Business Corp – something?” Town Clerk Carla Davis asked.
“Close enough,” the mayor replied. “OK, basically it’s an accountant that’s going to come in and help us with our books, which we think will be good for the town in the long run because Carla likes to try to do it all, and if something ever happens to her and if nobody really knows what’s going on so if we have a third party involved, we’ll always know what’s going on and at the drop of a bucket, we can always keep it running without a huge fiasco, and then plus you know everything’s being done right because this is what they do.”
“Oh, yeah, they are going to do our water bills instead of using the third party out of Louisiana that I didn’t really realize that is what they were doing, but, yeah, we were actually paying a third party out of Louisiana to do our water bills,” he said.
After discussion, council voted to hire the firm.
Council also voted to allocate 10 percent in matching funds for a JAG grant for court innovations and technology. It was unclear which entity awarded the grant to the town.
