EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town gives first reading to 2020 budget

EUTAWVILLE – Eutawville Town Council gave first reading to its 2020 budget at the February meeting.

A public hearing was set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a vote on final approval immediately afterward.

The spending plan anticipates $291,750 in general fund revenues and $118,500 in water fund revenues. The property tax rate will remain 79.41 mills.

Also during the meeting, Gerald Freeman of Dominion Energy announced that all Dominion customers in the Eutawville area are eligible for the company’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program.

This program was received enthusiastically in Holly Hill last year. It is being expanded to Vance and Eutawville this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Introductory meetings are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Vance Family and Friends Center on Camden Road and at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Eutawville Community Center at 419 Porcher Ave.

The agenda is the same for both meetings. Numerous tips on free or low-cost ways to reduce your electric bill will be presented. Anyone can attend the meetings and then apply the information to reduce their energy use.