EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town gives first reading to 2020 budget
EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town gives first reading to 2020 budget

LIBRARY, crime, court

EUTAWVILLE – Eutawville Town Council gave first reading to its 2020 budget at the February meeting.

A public hearing was set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a vote on final approval immediately afterward.

The spending plan anticipates $291,750 in general fund revenues and $118,500 in water fund revenues. The property tax rate will remain 79.41 mills.

Also during the meeting, Gerald Freeman of Dominion Energy announced that all Dominion customers in the Eutawville area are eligible for the company’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program.

EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Officials still working on 2020 budget

This program was received enthusiastically in Holly Hill last year. It is being expanded to Vance and Eutawville this year.

EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town starts new year with no budget

Introductory meetings are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Vance Family and Friends Center on Camden Road and at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Eutawville Community Center at 419 Porcher Ave.

The agenda is the same for both meetings. Numerous tips on free or low-cost ways to reduce your electric bill will be presented. Anyone can attend the meetings and then apply the information to reduce their energy use.

Dominion customers will have the added benefit of joining the program and receiving a number of free light bulbs and gadgets that will save them money on their electric bills.

EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town hires accounting firm

Councilwoman Renee Wolpert said someone pretending to be a Dominion Energy employee called her residence outside regular office hours, said her bill was overdue and demanded immediate payment. She recognized the call for what it was – a scam attempt – and hung up. She encouraged others to treat such calls with suspicion.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated. They can make Caller ID devices display wrong numbers. They disguise their identity and try to trick you into giving them money or personal information about yourself, your finances or your family.

