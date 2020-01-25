EUTAWVILLE – “It’s true, we don’t have our budget done,” Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford said at town council’s January meeting.
He spoke in reply to questions posed by former mayor Jefferson Johnson during the public comment time.
The town has operated without a budget since the previous spending plan expired on Dec. 31, 2019.
“So when we started working on the budget, we ran into a lot of things that didn’t make sense, and so we got an accountant involved with it to help us make sure we’re doing it right, and then they ran into a lot of things that didn’t make sense, so they’ve just been working through it, cross the ‘T’s’ and dotting the ‘I’s’ and making sure what they’re looking at is correct. That’s what’s holding us up,” Weatherford said.
Councilwoman Anna Renee Wolpert said, “Our goal is to make sure our budget is correct and accurate and that we’re not overspending in areas that we don’t need to be overspending.”
She continued, “We have found some error from the past that we’re trying to correct. We want to make sure, as town (officials), that we are spending the money the townspeople supply correctly.
“It has been difficult for us. We understand that we don’t have a budget at this particular time, but I would rather make sure that our budget is accurate and correct than run off with numbers that we know for sure are not the numbers that are truly there. We are doing the very best that we can at this time,” Wolpert concluded.
Weatherford added, “It has taken a long time to go back through everything and kind of rebuild Quick Books, our system that tracks everything. To get everything set up like it’s supposed to be is taking a long time,” especially when the town doesn’t have enough money to dedicate someone to that job full-time.
Also during the meeting, a woman who recently moved to the Fountain Lake subdivision said she called Orangeburg County about a litter problem and was told to contact the Town of Eutawville.
Town officials told her they had no idea why a county employee told her that because her residence is clearly outside the town limits. But they empathized with her concerns and agreed that this area is too pretty to tolerate trashy conditions.
The officials also gave her a quick update of several efforts that are underway to improve the town and invited her – and anyone else in the Eutawville ZIP Code – to attend meetings of the Eutawville Concerned Citizens Association at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of most months at the Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave.
