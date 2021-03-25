Eutawville to hold Easter egg hunt

The Town of Eutawville will give young children a chance to enjoy a day of fun and fellowship with an Easter egg hunt.

The town will hold the egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Eutawville Community Park at 137 Porcher Ave. in Eutawville.

The egg hunt is for children ages 2 to 10, but the event is open to the public.

“We’re going to have hot dogs, chips and drinks, along with all the Easter eggs and candy,” Eutawville Town Clerk Casey Hill said.

Children are asked to bring their own baskets.

“We’re encouraging them to wear masks, but we know with some children of a young age, it’s hard to get them to wear a mask. Being that it’s open in the park, we’re not going to have a maximum capacity. We feel we’ll be able to keep everybody a little bit separated,” Hill said.

For more information on the egg hunt, call the town hall at 803-492-3374.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.