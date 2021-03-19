Eutawville to hold cleanup

The public is invited to come out and participate in a cleanup day in Eutawville on Saturday, March 20.
The cleanup will begin at 7 a.m. near the First National Bank in Eutawville. The cleanup will end about 2 p.m.
A picnic lunch will be held for volunteers.
For more information, contact Jean Davis-Capers at 843-696-6771, MBS Trucking at 843-291-4536 or Katherine John at 803-496-4650.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today