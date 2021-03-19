 Skip to main content
Eutawville to hold cleanup
Eutawville to hold cleanup

Eutawville Town Hall
COURTESY GOOGLE

The public is invited to come out and participate in a cleanup day in Eutawville on Saturday, March 20.

The cleanup will begin at 7 a.m. near the First National Bank in Eutawville. The cleanup will end about 2 p.m.

A picnic lunch will be held for volunteers.

For more information, contact Jean Davis-Capers at 843-696-6771, MBS Trucking at 843-291-4536 or Katherine John at 803-496-4650.

