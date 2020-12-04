Eutawville resident Evelyn Gillens had 101 cars in her 95th birthday drive-thru parade

She fondly remembers her mom being a dutiful homemaker, who also tended to the duties of the family farm.

“She was a homemaker, but she also took care of the land and the things that we were growing. She was very responsible for that. Then she had the ability to always make room for other people. We always had other people that we fed, we always had other people that came over to our house. She’s very inclusive,” Georgia said. “We were richly blessed and way better off than people with more money.”

Stormey Gillens, the youngest of eight boys, said his mother’s parade was amazing and that her inspiring faith was one of the things he admired most about her.

“She is a God-fearing woman. I can remember back in 1999 when my mom had an aneurysm. I was living in Wilson, North Carolina, at the time when I got the phone call. I went down to the hospital in Charleston. At the time, she was pretty much paralyzed on the entire right side … but I saw her praying for herself” after having somehow placed her hands together in prayer, Stormey said.