Eutawville resident Evelyn Gillens had 101 cars in her 95th birthday drive-thru parade

Evelyn Gillens is a strong woman of faith whose endearingly warm spirit led her large family to gather more than 100 cars for a drive-thru birthday parade in celebration of the matriarch’s 95th birthday.
The Eutawville resident, who turned 95 on Nov. 29, was the center of attention during the parade which was held on Gillens Road in front of her home on Nov. 28.
“It actually worked out exceptionally well. One of the things about being from a large family is that it doesn’t require you to have to work so hard to bless someone. Her parade lasted 42 minutes,” said Dr. Lana Williams, Gillens’ granddaughter.
“Once the cars started, the cars just kept coming. The great-grandchildren did a dance routine. So we had dancers in the parade, and some others did some singing. So it was as if you were in a regular homecoming parade that you would find in any small town,” Williams said.
Williams said the family, which included Gillens’ 11 children, intended to gather 95 cars for each year of her grandmother’s life.
“We got 101 cars for her birthday. It was just a really blessed event. All of her siblings are deceased, but all of her siblings’ children from near and far came just to celebrate her. So that was definitely something special that made her exceptionally proud and happy,” she said.
Gillens has 37 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
“My grandmother has always been the backbone of our family. She’s such a nurturing and caring individual,” Williams said.
She added, “It’s just a joy and honor to have a grandparent like her. I can remember being a little girl, and my grandma picked us up every Sunday morning to take us to Sunday school. She’s also taught us the value of having a relationship with Christ. She lived it in front of us, and she made sure we knew him for ourselves.”
Gillens’ oldest daughter, Georgia, said, “The parade was awesome, especially during the time of a pandemic. Lots of family and friends turned out from everywhere.”
The 95-year-old lives in her own home with her eldest child, John, 73.
Support Local Journalism
Georgia said, “His health is failing a little bit now. So we all take care of them, but they’re able to stay together and live in their own home together with some assistance, of course. He’s her oldest, and he’s been with her the longest.”
Georgia said her mother had the ability to make her and all of her siblings feel special.
“When you are with her, you are the most important thing. I think that that takes a lot of diplomacy and a lot of just wisdom and being able to meet each child’s needs and yet make each of them feel special,” she said.
She fondly remembers her mom being a dutiful homemaker, who also tended to the duties of the family farm.
“She was a homemaker, but she also took care of the land and the things that we were growing. She was very responsible for that. Then she had the ability to always make room for other people. We always had other people that we fed, we always had other people that came over to our house. She’s very inclusive,” Georgia said. “We were richly blessed and way better off than people with more money.”
Stormey Gillens, the youngest of eight boys, said his mother’s parade was amazing and that her inspiring faith was one of the things he admired most about her.
“She is a God-fearing woman. I can remember back in 1999 when my mom had an aneurysm. I was living in Wilson, North Carolina, at the time when I got the phone call. I went down to the hospital in Charleston. At the time, she was pretty much paralyzed on the entire right side … but I saw her praying for herself” after having somehow placed her hands together in prayer, Stormey said.
“I can remember I had surgery on my neck, and I had a couple of discs fused in my neck. I told my wife, ‘I’ve got to see my momma.’ It wasn’t until she laid her hands on me, where it seemed like all the pain, worries and cares of the world had gone away. It is something to have a praying mother and grandmother,” he said.
Stormey added, “She’s everything to our family. I draw my strength from her. Everything I’ve ever done, whether it’s buying a car or purchasing a house, I always consulted with her and my father.”
Gillens’ husband, George, passed away in 2011.
Her daughter-in-law, Dr. Carolyn Gillens, said the parade was a fitting tribute for her mother-in-law.
“My mother-in-law is a special person. Because she is a special person, so many family members and communities came out just to celebrate her. She definitely is a Christian woman. I’ve been in this family for 51 years. I got in this family when I was 19 years old. So I feel like I grew up in the family along with the other siblings,” Dr. Gillens said.
Don't forget! You get tons of additional benefits and perks for being a subscriber.
She added, “I had four kids and mother helped me raise my kids. She’s a good woman, and I know every daughter-in-law can’t say that about their mother-in-law, but I can.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.