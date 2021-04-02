Eutawville planning return of Eutaw Village Festival in September

“None of this isn’t completely a reality yet, but we’re working on it. We’re looking at maybe doing a cook-off, and the cook-off be like cat fish stew,” he said.

The mayor said the town is not looking to draw massive crowds to the town such as those comparable to the Grits Festival in St. George.

“We’re by no means trying to make it be the Grits Festival in St. George, where they have 30,000 people. That’s not the plan. I’m thinking with the fishing tournament it’s going to make a big crowd, but lot of them will be fishermen. They may not really hang out in the festival,” he said.

Weatherford said he is looking forward to the festival.

“I think everybody is. Everybody wants to do it from all the feedback we’re getting. We haven’t had anybody say it’s a bad idea, or you’re not going to get anybody here. Everybody is supportive and they say, ‘Yes, we want it, we want to come.’ All of sudden, there’s a lot of people stepping up to volunteer and help. One is particular is Santee Cooper,” the mayor said.

He said the town should be able to safely pull the festival off amid the pandemic.