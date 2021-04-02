Eutawville planning return of Eutaw Village Festival in September

Eutawville is planning to bring the community together in the spirit of fellowship and fun with the return of its Eutaw Village Festival.
It’s been nearly a decade since the festival has filled the streets, but it is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25.
“We’re working on the amusement rides. We’ve already got live music lined up. There will be a parade, we’re going to do craft and food vendors, and we have started the process of doing a fishing tournament along with the festival,” Eutawville Town Clerk Casey Hill said.
“It’ll be a catfishing tournament, and we are working on a payout. We’re trying to get the payout to around $10,000, drawing some people from other places,” she said.
The clerk said Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford had expressed a desire to resurrect the festival which hasn’t been held since 2012.
“We just everyone to have a good time. Mayor Weatherford expressed his desire since I started here last year that he had been wanting to bring the festival back for several years. They worked on it last year, but when COVID hit, they had to cancel everything,” Hill said.
She is hopeful that there will be a better chance of having the festival later this fall.
“With the vaccine out now and numbers going down, we feel like it’s an outside event and it’s something we can do as long as everybody just takes safety precautions,” Hall said.
Weatherford said the town has been working on reviving the festival for three years.
“So it’s been a topic for some time, and now we finally decided that we think the timing is going to be just right. Enough people should be vaccinated that, hopefully, they’ll come out and enjoy it,” he said.
The mayor said that if attendance at a March 27 Easter egg hunt was any indication, turnout at the festival should be significant.
“We had a big turnout. A lot of people came and were very appreciative that we did it. Hopefully, if the numbers start dwindling down, I think having the festival should work out,” Weatherford said.
“We’re hoping for carnival rides. We’re looking at a parade, a lot of vendors. One thing that’s going to be huge that we’re looking to do is a catfish tournament. We’re looking at a crazy number for a payout for the biggest fish. We’re actually looking at a $10,000 payout. So I think we’re going to draw a crowd,” he said.
He said the town has a few people in mind to run the fishing tournament.
“We haven’t completely got all our ducks in a row on the fishing tournament. ... Hopefully what we’ll do is do the weigh-in on Main Street in town,” he said.
Weatherford said festival planning, particularly the fishing tournament, is in its preliminary stages.
“None of this isn’t completely a reality yet, but we’re working on it. We’re looking at maybe doing a cook-off, and the cook-off be like cat fish stew,” he said.
The mayor said the town is not looking to draw massive crowds to the town such as those comparable to the Grits Festival in St. George.
“We’re by no means trying to make it be the Grits Festival in St. George, where they have 30,000 people. That’s not the plan. I’m thinking with the fishing tournament it’s going to make a big crowd, but lot of them will be fishermen. They may not really hang out in the festival,” he said.
Weatherford said he is looking forward to the festival.
“I think everybody is. Everybody wants to do it from all the feedback we’re getting. We haven’t had anybody say it’s a bad idea, or you’re not going to get anybody here. Everybody is supportive and they say, ‘Yes, we want it, we want to come.’ All of sudden, there’s a lot of people stepping up to volunteer and help. One is particular is Santee Cooper,” the mayor said.
He said the town should be able to safely pull the festival off amid the pandemic.
“Everything will be outdoors. People are going be spread out. If they want to wear their mask outside, they’re welcome to do that. I’m just thinking it’s going to turn out great. This is the start of the revamp of doing it every year, not just one year of it,” Weatherford said.
He added, “I know it takes a lot work because I was involved with it before … but with the team that we have, I think it’s going to turn out pretty good. The main part of it will be located behind town hall.
“We have a grassy area behind town hall, and we would probably set most of our vendors and stuff up like around the parking lot. One night we’re going to have a live band, and there will be a DJ one night as well.”
Eutawville, originally called Eutaw Village, was founded in 1836 when planters along the Santee River sought higher ground for refuge from humidity, mists and mosquitoes. The name originates from the Catawba word “Eutaw,” meaning “pine tree.” Today, Eutawville offers outdoor recreational opportunities on Lake Marion, historic sites including a Revolutionary War battlefield, and locally owned businesses and restaurants.
For more information, call Eutawville Town Hall at 803-492-3374 or email MunicipalClerk@eutawvillesc.org.
