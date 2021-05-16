Eutawville native receives poet fellowship

Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is the recipient of a 2021 Poet Fellowship from the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing. Brown competed in a national poet contest that places him in the spotlight of receiving the highly competitive fellowship.

Brown submitted his original poem, “Africa’s Offspring,” that impressed Alexander Weinstein, the program director of the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing. In Brown’s award letter, Weinstein writes: “Your poem ‘Africa’s Offspring’ is part chant, part prayer, a beautiful and lyrical passage that reminds me of some of my favorite jazz musicians and poets such as Amiri Baraka, Pharoah Sanders, and Alice Coltrane.”

In addition to submitting his poem, Brown had to write an essay detailing his purpose and aspiration to attend the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing Writers’ Conference.

“When you speak of wanting to be part of the community we foster and to lift your voice to let it echo throughout the midnight air, you are singing the very ethos of our program. You are a perfect match for our program and given the strength of your application and additional funding available this year, we would like to offer you a MVICW Poet Fellowship,” added Weinstein in Brown’s award letter.