A 38-year-old Eutawville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening.
Avinger Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Gregg Weatherford, the man killed in the crash near Eutawville.
Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol said Weatherford’s vehicle ran into a legally parked tractor-trailer on Boatswain Court.
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help off-set Weatherford’s funeral expenses, he leaves behind a wife and two children.
There have been 42 deaths on highways in Orangeburg County so far this year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
There were 39 deaths in the county last year, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29.
There have been no highway deaths in Bamberg County this year, compared to three between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29 of 2018.
In Calhoun County, there were two highway deaths between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29. There were seven in 2018.
In South Carolina overall, 976 people died between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29. That’s compared to 1,033 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018.
