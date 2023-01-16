 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eutawville man accused of criminal sexual conduct; warrants allege suspect hid runaway, 15

Michael Dwayne Cross Jr.

Cross

 OCDC

A 33-year-old Eutawville man is facing charges after he allegedly engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old girl multiple times.

Michael Dwayne Cross Jr., of 126 Factory Road, is facing one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Warrants accuse Cross of helping the 15-year-old girl run away from home multiple times between Aug. 27 and Oct. 29, 2022.

Warrants claim the teen said she’d engaged in sex acts with Cross on four separate occasions.

Warrants also allege Cross “knowingly harbored and helped the runaway avoid detection by her parents and law enforcement” by driving her to multiple locations in Orangeburg County – even hiding her in an unoccupied trailer on Gaillard Street in Eutawville.

Cross was taken into custody Wednesday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday deferred setting Cross’s bond on the criminal sexual conduct charge to a circuit judge at a later date.

If convicted, Cross faces up to 20 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

