Eutawville Fire Department to get new fire truck

  •

The Eutawville Fire Department will get a pumper fire truck as part of a state grant.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant program has awarded Orangeburg County a $500,000 grant for the purchase of the fire truck.

Orangeburg County Fire Service Director Teddy Wolfe said the new truck will replace a truck at the department that’s about 30 years old. It could take more than a year before the truck can be purchased.

A local, 10% match of $50,000 is required.

The S.C. Department of Commerce recently announced $8.3 million in grants given to 20 communities across the state for public improvement projects.

“The CDBG program is an impactful way to create opportunities in communities that may otherwise have limited access to funding major revitalization projects,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “These projects support communities of all sizes in growing and moving forward to a sustainable future.”

People are also reading…

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:

• Benefit low- to moderate-income persons.

• Aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blighted conditions.

• Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

