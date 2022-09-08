Eutawville, Elloree holding festivals; St. Matthews, Bowman events postponed

While several towns were planning to hold festivals in The T&D Region this weekend, two have been postponed due to the weather.

Festivals were scheduled for the weekend in Bowman, Elloree, Eutawville and St. Matthews.

The Bowman and St. Matthews events have been postponed. The towns now plan to hold their festivals on Sept. 24.

Elloree Cotton Festival

The town of Elloree will have its first Cotton Festival this weekend.

The Cotton Festival will have 18 vendors who offer everything from woodworking to metal works, according Elloree Business Association President Kristie Anderson.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, with Friday’s festivities ending at 8 p.m. The festival will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There's going to be a lot of crafts, crafters and vendors that they wouldn't see in your everyday walks of shopping. This is going to be more specialized, and more one on one, supporting your local small business and it's going to be lots of fun,” Anderson said.

Ribbon cuttings will be held at 4 p.m. Friday on Cleveland Street for two new businesses in the Elloree community: “Knee High Nook” and “Galloree.”

Small businesses “are super important to the life of a town,” Anderson said.

Eutaw Village Festival

and Kat Tourney

Eutawville is hosting its very own festival and fishing tournament.

The King Kat tournament is sponsored by Bass Pro Shop and Capela’s.

The tournament is set to begin Sept. 10. Fishing hours for the tournament are from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Currently, only late registration is available. Late registration and sign-in is available at the Eutawville Community Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday before the event.

A seminar for tournament anglers is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the community center.

For all details about the King Kat Tournament Trail, visit www.kingkatusa.com.

The festival will start at noon Friday, Sept. 9, and will end at 10 p.m. Part of Friday night’s entertainment includes DJ Skipper and the Chocolate Chip & Company band.

The fun resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and concludes at 10 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes a parade and car show in addition to what was featured the previous day.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Hot Spot gas station, located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway, and continue the short distance to the festival site.

At noon, the festival will feature a car show. The car show will take place around the Eutawville Town Hall.

Also during the day on Saturday, the Miracle Overcomers Choir will perform.

Saturday night entertainment will feature DJ Skipper as well as the Southern Blend band.

Carnival rides will be set up behind Eutawville Town Hall.

Residents, visitors and motorists should take note that Porcher Avenue will be closed between Factory Road and Gaillard Street beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and will reopen at 12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

On both Friday and Saturday, raffles will be held during the festival. Proceeds collected from the raffles will help offset the festival’s expenses.